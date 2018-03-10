Bid Now to Celebrate 5 Years on Broadway and Meet The Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Bid now to celebrate five years on Broadway and meet the cast of KINKY BOOTS!

For as little as $10 you can win:

Two (2) VIP tickets to the 5-Year anniversary performance of KINKY BOOTS on April 4, 2018

Join the cast on-stage after the show for a anniversary toast

Get a backstage tour and meet the cast

Roundtrip Airfare and Hotel Accommodations for Winner and Guest

ABOUT THE PRIZE

The Tony Award®-winning hit musical KINKY BOOTS is celebrating five years on Broadway and we want you to be there! Featuring a Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony-winning theater legend Harvey Fierstein, KINKY BOOTS tells the true story of factory owner Charlie and the fabulous entertainer Lola, who embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

Now you could win a trip to Broadway to attend the 5th Anniversary performance of KINKY BOOTS on April 4. We'll fly you and a friend to New York City and put you up in a hotel. You'll receive VIP tickets to the show and then join Wayne Brady, "American Idol" winner David Cook, Kirstin Maldonado from Pentatonix, and the rest of the cast onstage for a post-show toast!

To enter to win, it only takes a $10 minimum donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping people across the country get the lifesaving help they need. If you donate more, you'll earn more chances to win, plus some great KINKY BOOTS merch.

Everybody say yeah!

ABOUT BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive life-saving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance.

We are one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC





