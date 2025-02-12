Betty Gilpin to Star in OFFICE ROMANCE Netflix Movie with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Betty Gilpin, currently on Broadway in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!, has joined the cast of the Netflix rom-com Office Romance. According to Deadline, Gilpin will star in the movie alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, though her role has yet to be detailed. The plot is also being kept under wraps.

Production on the film, which has been written by Goldstein and fellow Ted Lasso creator Joe Kelly, will begin next month in New Jersey. Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) is set to direct.

Gilpin took over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from writer Escola on January 21 and is appearing in the hit play through March 16. This is her Broadway debut. Following her exit from the production, Tituss Burgess will play the role in a limited 3-week engagement through Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Betty Gilpin is a three-time Emmy Award nominee, two-time SAG Award nominee, and three-time Critics' Choice Award nominee for her performance as Debbie Eagan/”Liberty Belle” in the hit Netflix series “GLOW,” from producers Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, and Jenji Kohan.

On stage, Gilpin made her off-Broadway debut in 2008 in Second Stage’s production of Good Boys and True by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Other stage credits include Boys Life (Second Stage), What is the Cause of Thunder? (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Language Archive (Roundabout Theatre Company), That Face (Manhattan Theatre Club), We Live Here (Manhattan Theatre Club), Fish Eye (Colt Coeur Theatre Company), Sam Shepard’s Heartless (Signature Theatre), Where We’re Born (Rattlestick Theater), Lila Neugerbauer’s An Intervention (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Halley Feiffer's I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard (Atlantic Theater Company) and Barcelona (Geffen Playhouse).

Notable television credits include “Gaslit” (Starz), “Roar” (Apple), “Masters of Sex” (Showtime), and “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime). Notable film credits include Craig Zobel’s The Hunt (Universal/Blumhouse) and Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War (Amazon).