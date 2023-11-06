Beth Malone and Adam Chanler-Berat Will Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Gala This Month

The event will take place at Chelsea Table & Stage on November 27 at 6:30pm.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Beth Malone and Adam Chanler-Berat Will Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Gala This Month

Tony Award-nominee Beth Malone (FUN HOME, ANGELS IN AMERICA) and Adam Chanler-Berat (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, AMELIE) will host the annual fundraising gala “Songs of our Summer from Rhinebeck to Chelsea” at Chelsea Table & Stage on November 27 at 6:30pm. Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, and a concert of selections from new musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat this year.  

 

Performers include Broadway favorites Judy Kuhn (TONY award nominee for FUN HOME, LES MISERABLES, and CHESS) and Julia Lester (TONY award Nominee for INTO THE WOODS). The writers presenting works from new musicals include Fred Ebb, Kleban, and ASCAP award-winners Adam Gwon, Robi Hager, Julian Hornik, Arpita Mukherjee, and Michael Mitnick. Proceeds from the evening will support musical theatre writer residencies in the Hudson Valley in 2024 and can be purchased Click Here 

 

ABOUT RHINEBECK WRITERS RETREAT 

Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. All the writers' costs are covered by contributions, including from the New York State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts,  The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, National Foundation For Musical Theatre, and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. In 2022 and 2023, six musicals developed at Rhinebeck have had world premieres around the world: A.D. 16, by Bekah Brunstetter and Cinco Paul at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGIN' IT, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD, by Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro at East West Players (CA), OPERATION MINCEMEAT, by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre (London), and THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon at Philadelphia Theatre Company (PA).www.rhinebeckwriters.org 




RELATED STORIES

1
How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career Photo
How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career

Barbra Streisand says that an onstage experience in Funny Girl on Broadway gave her stage fright for the rest of her career. Watch a video clip from her interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, in which Streisand reveals that Sydney Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin's son's, on stage behavior in Funny girl drove her to therapy.

2
Broadway Buying Guide: November 6, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: November 6, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, November 6, 2023.

3
Funding Cut For the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass Photo
Funding Cut For the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass

Last week, an attempt to cut funding to the National Endowment for the Arts was voted down.

4
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Photo
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

In honor of Stranger Things Day, an all new video has been released about the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The video features the cast and creative team talking about the creation of this Stranger Things origin story for the stage. Check it out here!

More Hot Stories For You

Season 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and MoreSeason 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and More
Amendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not PassAmendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWVideo: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You