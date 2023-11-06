Beth Malone and Adam Chanler-Berat Will Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Gala This Month

The event will take place at Chelsea Table & Stage on November 27 at 6:30pm.
Tony Award-nominee Beth Malone (FUN HOME, ANGELS IN AMERICA) and Adam Chanler-Berat (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, AMELIE) will host the annual fundraising gala “Songs of our Summer from Rhinebeck to Chelsea” at Chelsea Table & Stage on November 27 at 6:30pm. Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, and a concert of selections from new musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat this year.
Performers include Broadway favorites Judy Kuhn (TONY award nominee for FUN HOME, LES MISERABLES, and CHESS) and Julia Lester (TONY award Nominee for INTO THE WOODS). The writers presenting works from new musicals include Fred Ebb, Kleban, and ASCAP award-winners Adam Gwon, Robi Hager, Julian Hornik, Arpita Mukherjee, and Michael Mitnick. Proceeds from the evening will support musical theatre writer residencies in the Hudson Valley in 2024 and can be purchased Click Here
Since its creation in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has supported over 200 musical theatre writers. All the writers' costs are covered by contributions, including from the New York State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, National Foundation For Musical Theatre, and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. In 2022 and 2023, six musicals developed at Rhinebeck have had world premieres around the world: A.D. 16, by Bekah Brunstetter and Cinco Paul at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGIN' IT, by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Sam Willmott at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR by Kyle Jarrow and Duncan Sheik at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD, by Paulo K Tiról and Noam Shapiro at East West Players (CA), OPERATION MINCEMEAT, by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre (London), and THE TATTOOED LADY, by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon at Philadelphia Theatre Company (PA).www.rhinebeckwriters.org
