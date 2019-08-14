Beth Leavel Goes Solo at 54 Below This January

Hot on the heels of her Tony-nominated turn in The Prom, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun this January 14, 15, 16, 18, and 20 at 7pm! Thirteen Shows and Counting is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs, special guests, and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Ticketing and venue information:

Cover charges begin at $65 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seating start at $125. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/beth-leavel-2. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





