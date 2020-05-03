Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Isabelle McCalla Performed Songs From THE PROM on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with The Prom Original Broadway Cast, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmankskas, Chris Sieber and Angie Schworer).

Seth began the show with the question, "Isabelle when you auditioned, did they do a chemistry test between you and Caitlin?"

Isabelle responded, "They didn't, so I joined the show in Atlanta for our out of town tryout in 2016 and I was in the ensemble at that point. Through shifts in the way the character was written, Casey Nicholaw got to know me a little bit better when I did the Aladdin Tour with him, they asked me to do Alyssa Green. We kind of were just thrown into the lab in January together it was kind of like 'hope this works!' and luckily it did. We had some good chemistry. I think it was the first day of rehearsal in the lab, Caitlin looked at me and said 'I didn't think it was possible but they found somebody weirder than I am to be my girlfriend, and that was the start of a love story!"

Angie shared her Prom experience, "I went to an all-girls catholic high school. So I went to my two proms and then the all-boys catholic high school was across the street so I went to those proms too. I feel bad for the people now, the kids who are graduating and can't do any of their things. I was lucky."

During the show, Isabelle performed the song "Alyssa Greene," Caitlin performed "Unruly Heart," and Beth performed "The Lady's Improving."

The next show will air tonight (8pm) featuring The Full Monty Original Broadway Cast, John Ellison Conlee, Jason Danieley, André De Shields, Romain Fruge, Marcus Neville, Patrick Wilson and Tony Yazbeck. Click HERE to watch at 8pm.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





