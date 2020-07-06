Berkshire Theatre Group to Produce First Musical in the US to be Approved by Actors' Equity in the Wake of the Health Crisis

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced they will be producing Godspell this summer - the first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be presented outdoors in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, and is scheduled to run August 6 through September 4. Tickets will be available for purchase Tuesday, July 7 at 12pm. Casting for Godspell is also announced below.

BTG Board of Trustees Co-President Lee Perlman said, "We could not bear the thought of a Berkshire summer without live theater to support our community, so we jumped through every hoop to create a safe way to make this happen. I hope our production gives hope to the tens of thousands of theatre professionals who are on the sidelines this summer. Theater is unstoppable and will be back!"

Maguire said, "Godspell got the green light after establishing a strict protocol to protect the health and safety of the audience, the performers and others involved in the show. We have been working daily and in the true spirit of care and collaboration with Actors' Equity Association for the past several weeks."

Maguire continued, "Guided by Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association Mary McColl and her extraordinary team, I have learned much about how to lead a theatre in the new world. Our industry, which has been devastated by this global pandemic, will be served by their seriousness, data driven wisdom, and profound understanding of the need for artists to rebuild. I am so proud that Berkshire Theatre Group, in its 92nd season will be authorized and granted the responsibility to produce the musical Godspell."

After careful consideration with the local and state government, Mayor Linda Tyer of Pittsfield and Actors' Equity Association, BTG relocated Godspell from its original site at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage in Stockbridge to outside under a tent at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association Mary McColl said "Equity staff around the country have been collaborating daily with producers on health and safety questions and now we can reveal the results of that work. Every production is different and will be evaluated on a case by case basis focusing on the safety of our members. We will continue to collaborate on safety plans where the epidemic is under control and where employers can maintain a safe work environment for their employees."

BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with current Actors' Equity Association and state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans will be done for patrons at their point of entry. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be placed at point of entry, spaced at least 6 feet from the temperature scan. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced with arrows and 6 foot markers on the floor, as well as lines down the center of hallways, to and from the tent, restrooms and concessions. The restrooms will have entrance and exits that are separate and one way. Every other stall, urinal and sink will be marked not usable. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances. Additional safeguards will also be in place.

They're Playing Our Song, originally slated at The Unicorn Theatre in August, will move into summer 2021. Letters to the President, slated for Labor Day weekend, is cancelled. All patrons with tickets will be contacted to make arrangements. An update about the fall season will be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

REVISED 2020 SEASON:

Outside at The Colonial Theatre

Godspell

conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak

music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

originally produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan, Joseph Beruh

directed by Alan Filderman music direction by Andrew Baumer choreography by Gerry McIntyre

Outside Under the Tent at The Colonial Theatre Parking Lot BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

Previews: Thursday, August 6 at 7pm Press Opening/Opening Night: Friday, August 7 at 7pm Closing: Friday, September 4 at 7pm

Details:

Tickets: Preview: $75 (General Admission) Tickets: $100 (General Admission)

Casting:

Ashley Alexandra, "All Good Gifts" Nicholas Edwards, Jesus Alex Getlin, "By My Side" Emily Koch, "Bless the Lord" Hanna Koczela, Host/Understudy Brandon Lee, Understudy Tim Jones, Judas Isabel Jordan, "Day by Day" Jaygee Macapugay, "Learn Your Lessons Well" Zach Williams, "Turn Back O Man" Michael Wartella, "Light of the World"

In this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, a group of eccentric disciples help Jesus teach a variety of parables through interactive games and a heaping dose of humor. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs by Tony, Academy and Grammy Award-Winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), including: "By My Side" "Save The People" and "All for the Best." Brought to life by the dynamic team of director Alan Filderman (Runaways for New Studio at NYU; BTG: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Spamilton, Once On This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; BTG: A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!), this theatrical sensation is a powerful reminder that through the power of community, love and kindness will live on.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You