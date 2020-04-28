Benjamin Rauhala, William J Connolly and Darren Bell Launch THEATRE CAMP: LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Benjamin Rauhala, William J Connolly and Darren Bell for Club 11 London have officially launched free daily live conversations with global stars from the arts supporting LGBTQ and vulnerable young people.

Stars from across the Broadway and West End community are pledging their support for young people in a new arts-based fundraiser and conversation starter. Theatre Camp: LIVE!

Using the power of social media, the often twice-daily talks will see the host of performers and creatives discussing their career highlights, challenges during isolation, and why it's important we all support each other during the challenging times as COVID-19 pauses the arts.

The first conversations began on Monday, 27 April 2020, with Broadway leading lady and two-time Tony nominee, Laura Osnes, and Glee and now Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, Lindsay Heather Pearce.

The first full cast of names have been revealed, with a second cast of megastars set to be released in the coming days.

Those signed up and supporting this important cause with conversations of their own include... Lindsay Heather Pearce, Isaac Cole Powell, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Nick Adams, Rachel Tucker, Genesis Lynea, Jessica Vosk, Nina West, Ariana DeBose, Matthew Lopez, Marisha Wallace, Caroline Bowman, Aimie Atkinson, Vinegar Strokes, Laura Osnes, Robert Colvin, Alexandra Silber, Jacqueline Hughes, Julia Murney, Susan Egan, Jodie Jacobs, Darren + Michael Vinsen-Carnall, Hiba Elchikhe, Rebecca Lock, Joe McElderry, Mars Rucker, Arun Blair-Mangat, Hannah Waddingham, Christina Bianco, Philippe Touzel, Alex Thomas-Smith, Joseph Fletcher + many more.

The above conversations will support Covenant House and Switchboard LGBT+.

All conversations will be held on InstaLive by Broadway musical genius, Benjamin Rauhaula, and journalist William J Connolly. A full scheduled list of talent, performers and how you can watch each live conversation, can be found at club11.london/theatrecamp

Donate to the charities today via club11.london/theatrecamp

Theatre Camp: LIVE! is proud to support Covenant House: For over 40 years, it has sheltered and cared for young people - now standing as a powerful human rights movement for homeless and trafficked youth in 31 cities across 6 countries.

Theatre Camp: LIVE! is proud to support Switchboard LGBT+: The confidential LGBT+ helpline is open to the LGBTQ+ communities and beyond, for anyone who wants to talk about gender identity, sexuality, sexual health and emotional wellbeing.





