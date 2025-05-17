Benefit LEAP for the STARS Celebrates Student Talent with Broadway Legend André De Shields

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, LEAP NYC, one of New York City's leading arts education nonprofits, hosted its second annual Spring Benefit, LEAP for the STARS, at the Edison Hotel Rooftop. The evening was a moving celebration of student creativity, community support, and the transformative power of the arts.

The benefit featured powerful performances by LEAP students, showcasing their talents in music, theater, and dance. The event was emceed by LEAP alumnus Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr., a rising performer and LEAP Teaching Artist, whose journey from student to mentor represents the heart of LEAP's mission.

A highlight of the evening was a special appearance by Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning Broadway icon André De Shields, who delivered a stirring message to the young performers: "Believe in yourself, as LEAP believes in you."

"LEAP for the STARS was a true reflection of what happens when young people are given space to express themselves and a community that believes in them," said Rich Souto, Executive Director of LEAP. "We are honored to welcome André De Shields into the LEAP family, someone who represents an enormous set of achievements in the performing arts, which we all admire, and who also lives a life dedicated to the principles of activism, education, and philanthropy."

LEAP also recognized longtime board member Drew Hammond for his dedicated service and leadership as his board tenure comes to a close.

The evening brought together close to 200 guests, including supporters, staff and principals from LEAP's partner schools across the city. All proceeds will support LEAP's mission to provide equitable arts education to nearly 20,000 students in over 140 NYC public schools through in-school, after-school, and summer programming.

About LEAP

LEAP is committed to ensuring that all NYC youth-regardless of zip code-have access to the power of the arts. Through creative youth development, project-based learning, and culturally responsive education, LEAP empowers young people to pursue their passions, develop their strengths, and amplify their voices. To learn more or support LEAP's mission, visit www.leapnyc.org.