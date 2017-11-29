Ben Vereen Joins Chita Rivera for Art Attack Benefit at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that legendary performer Ben Vereen will be joining his friend Chita Rivera for "An Evening of Song" to benefit the Art Attack Foundation, featuring the artists of Yellow Sound Label. This event will be on Monday, December 4th at 7PM at Birdland (315 W 44th street, NYC)

This one-night-only show promises an array of standards, pop hits and original songs. Founded by Dan Watt, the Art Attack Foundation's mission is to inspire community leaders, businesses, and individuals to participate and contribute in the education, enhancement and development of young performing artists. AAF is dedicated to providing opportunities, funding, and encouragement to assist young performers in realizing their full artistic potential.

Chita Rivera, who is also the Chairperson of the Art Attack Foundation, will be performing. Ms. Rivera states, "Now, more than ever, young people with talent need our help with training, support, encouragement and above all opportunity. That is exactly what Art Attack provides, and why they need our help, in order to accomplish all that they achieve. That very next scholarship that is given could be the one for a future star in the arts. I am proud and delighted to be a part of this fine organization."

Participating in this song-filled evening are: Jessie Mueller (WAITRESS), Christy Altomare (ANASTASIA), Anika Larsen (BEAUTIFUL), Jim Caruso (Cast Party), Julie Foldesi (NEWSIES), Kate Rockwell (MEAN GIRLS), Chris McCarrell (LES MISERABLES), Sally Wilfert (ASSASSINS), Michael Patrick Walker (ALTER BOYZ), Bonnie Milligan (KINKY BOOTS), songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich (DEAR EDWINA), Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF), Max Vernon (THE VIEW UPSTAIRS AND K-POP), Lynne Shankel, and Steve Marzullo.The evening will be produced by Dan Watt, Michael Croiter and Yael Silver

Watt says, "We nurture and support talent through scholarships, education, training, stage performances, and other cultural activities. This is our 14th year celebration and we are so excited that the artists of Yellow Sound Label have joined with us for our scholarship fundraiser.

Ben Vereen is new to the Yellow Sound Label family, just releasing his single WHAT A WONDERFULL WORLD on iTunes earlier this month.

Michael Croiter from Yellow Sound Label states, "Yellow Sound Label is thrilled to have the legendary Ben Vereen join our family of artists. Ben's consistent pursuit of excellence and mastery of his craft has been an inspiration for generations."

In addition to being a part of this arts scholarship fundraiser, Ben is also a member of AMERICANS FOR THE ARTS, the largest advocacy program for arts in America. Most recently, Ben spoke on Capitol Hill to Congress defending the National Endowment for the Arts against the proposed budget cuts. He also appeared at the DNC last summer where Ben spoke met with various senators, congressmen and governors about arts and education.

The Art Attack Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit and any donations are tax-deductible. This evening's performance is supported in part by donations from Daryl Roth Productions, LDC Artist Representation The Shoreham Hotel and Ken Finkelstein. Visit www.artattackfoundation.org to learn more.





