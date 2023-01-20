Ben Platt Reveals That Second MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Sequence Will Shoot This Year

Ben Platt has revealed that the second sequence for the Merrily We Roll Along film adaption will be shot this year.

In a new interview with Variety, Platt revealed that the first sequence for the adaptation of the hit Sondheim musical has been finished and that the second will film later this year.

Directed by Richard Linklater, the film will feature nine sequences that will be shot over the next 18 years. Platt teased their work so far as "wonderful."

"Sondheim is the ultimate god of the theater, so to get the opportunity to do a beautiful short film of Sondheim is wonderful, especially with Beanie who is a dear friend and Paul who is just one of our greatest screen talents," Platt stated in the interview. "I'm hoping we can make it to the finish line."

Platt will star as Charley Kringas in the film, with Beanie Feldstein as Mary Flynn and the recently announced Paul Mescal as Franklin Shepard.

Merrily We Roll Along is the musical adaptation of George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's play of the same name. The show centers around a trio of friends: Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, and Mary Flynn. The show begins in 1976 with Frank, who, having once been a talented composer of Broadway musicals, has now abandoned his friends and his songwriting career to become a producer of Hollywood movies.

The show's narrative then shows the events of the trio's lives in reverse chronological order, ending in 1957. The musical has a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, and the original production was directed by Harold Prince.