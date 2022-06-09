Ben Platt, Noah Galvin & Molly Gordon to Star in THEATER CAMP Film

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Molly Gordon are set to star in Theater Camp, a new film based on their 2020 short film.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the adult cast of the film will also feature Nick Lieberman, Amy Sedaris, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, and Nathan Lee Graham.

Alan S. Kim, Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, and Vivienne Sachs will make up the cast of aspiring actors in the film.

Theater Camp will follow the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York. Once the owner of the camp falls into a coma right before the summer begins, the staff must come together with the beloved founder's "bro-y" son to keep the camp afloat.

The screenplay for the film was written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Lieberman. Gordon and Lieberman are slated to make their directorial debut on the film. Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt, and Mark Sonnenblick will all collaborate on original music for the movie.

The film will be financed by Picturestart and Topic, who will also produce with Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum's Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. He will be hitting the road again later this year in support of his second album, Reverie. This November, he is set to star in Encores! City Center's production of Parade: the Musical with Micaela Diamond.

Noah Galvin has been seen on screen in Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Real O'Neals. He was seen on Broadway in Waitress and as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He has also been seen on the New York stage in Alice By Heart and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Molly Gordon was seen Off-Broadway as Alice in Alice By Heart. She is also known for her roles in Animal Kingdom, Life of the Party, Booksmart, and Good Boys.

Watch the short film that inspired the new movie here: