Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Get Married: See Inside Their NYC Wedding

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are married!

The couple tied the knot in New York City over Labor Day weekend. Their "Dress to Dance" summer wedding was profiled in a new feature in Vogue. Notable guests featured in the photos include Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Kathryn Gallagher, Nick Lieberman, and more.

“Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building,” Platt told Vogue. “And we wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!”

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Galvin continued. “We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever.”

The pair first met in the fall of 2014 while doing improv for a webseries that Galvin had created. They later went on to both play the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

The ceremony featured a performance by the couple's favorite band, Muna. The couple says they "will never be able to repay them" for the performance, which included the hit single "Silk Chiffon."

“We were overwhelmed with love, sweaty, and sobbing most of the time,” Ben shared with Vogue. “We took our coats off halfway through—we were emotionally overheated.”

Aside from both playing the role of Evan Hansen, Platt and Galvin recently shared the stage during the Parade star's Broadway residency. With Galvin joining as a special guest, they performed the Beyonce and Miley Cyrus duet "II Most Wanted."