Ben Davis, Carmen Cusack and Betty Buckley to Headline Reading of ONLY A KINGDOM Musical

On Sunday, August 20, Guild Hall presents a staged reading of "Only A Kingdom" directed by Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Michael Wilson (The Trip to Bountiful, The Best Man), with book, music and lyrics by Judith Shubow Steir, and orchestration and arrangements by Peter Mansfield. Tom Ware is Executive Producer.

Only a Kingdom tells the world-famous story of King Edward VIII of Great Britain and the American Mrs. Simpson, a twice-divorced woman for whom he renounced the British throne in 1936. The show stars Tony Award winner Ben Davis (La Boheme, Les Miserables, A Little Night Music) as Edward VIII, Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star) as Wallis Simpson and Tony Award winner Betty Buckley (Cats, Triumph of Love, Sunset Boulevard) as Elsa Maxwell.

Other cast members include Greg Balla, Veanne Cox, Julie Halston, Edward Hibbert, Simon Jones, Sam Lips, Howard McGillin, Bill Raymond, Christina Sajous, Olivia Sharber, Paige Silvester and Sawyer Spielberg.

The creative team includes Josh Rhodes as Choreographer, David Caddick as Music Supervisor, and Doyle Newmyer as Music Director. Scenery is by Jeff Cowie, Costumes by David Woolard, Lighting by Mike Billings and Sound by Jon Weston. Denise Yaney is Production Stage Manager.

The marriage of the King to Mrs. Simpson was opposed by the Royal Family, the Church of England and the British Government. The musical depicts the public and private struggles of this controversial couple, revealing the turbulent truth behind one of modern history's most shocking love stories.

Please note: There will be only one performance of this staged reading, and seating is limited. From $30/$28 Members - $60/$58 Members. The performance will take place at The John Drew Theater in the Dina Merrill Pavilion at Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton, New York 11937. Call 631.324.4050 or visit GuildHall.org for more information.

