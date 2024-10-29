Behind-The-Scenes Book On REPO! THE GENETIC OPERA to be Released in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On November 26, 2024, 1984 Publishing will release Blood Saga: Dissecting the Cult Film Repo! The Genetic Opera by author Staci Layne Wilson. Blood Saga offers an unparalleled look at the cult classic starring Sarah Brightman and Paris Hilton that merged sci-fi, horror, and rock opera.

Celebrated writer Staci Layne Wilson goes behind the scenes into the dark and dazzling world of Repo! The Genetic Opera like never before, revealing the development and making of the movie, its immediate aftermath, and the expanding fandom since its debut. This hardbound Repo! compendium includes interviews with much of the cast and crew, sixteen pages of production and promotional images, and takes readers to on-set experiences, premieres, and Repo! fan events. Wilson's interviews include director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II to IV, 2021's Spiral: From the Book of Saw), screenwriter Darren Smith, and current and historical interviews with cast members Hilton, Brightman, Alexa Vera, Bill Moseley, Ogre (of Skinny Puppy), and more.

When the film debuted in 2008, it was frequently disregarded by film reviewers. The New York Times, for example, said that "Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of several Saw sequels, has devised an excruciating new torture with Repo! The Genetic Opera." But fans saw something completely different. The film's unique blend of rocky opera, body horror, black comedy, and societal commentary was seemingly ahead of its time. Repo! The Genetic Opera is now discussed more than when it was initially released, and continues to resonate in the same pattern as the original 1975 classic midnight musical-comedy-horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Wilson: "I never got into The Rocky Horror Picture Show phenomenon, so for me, Repo! was my first real-time experience with a devoted community of fans who were affected by a film as a collective soul. From that first day on the set in Toronto, Canada, as a member of the press, I knew that Repo! was something special and wholly unique. There's not only the amazing cast and incredible songs, but the enthusiasm and passion of the filmmakers was infectious (pun intended)."

The book's packaging is designed by Hagcult, who previously worked with 1984 Publishing on Clark Collis' acclaimed You're Got Red on You: How Shaun of the Dead Came to Life, plus on artwork for officially-licensed Halloween and Vampira merchandise.

Pre-orders for the book can be found at 1984 Publishing, plus signed copies are available at Los Angeles-based Dark Delicacies.

The book will additionally be available at local bookstores, Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the US, Amazon in the UK and Canada, and more. Wholesale inquiries can be made to Consortium, Ingram (UK and US), PGC (Canada), and Baker & Taylor.