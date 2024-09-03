Bees Deluxe to Return to Stitch Bar & Blues in Manhattan This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The weekend kicks off early when Bees Deluxe, the British-American acid blues sensation, returns to the stage at Stitch Bar & Blues, 247 W 37th St, New York, NY, Manhattan's coolest live Blues music venue on Thursday, September 19th.

Fronted by the incomparable guitar monster, Conrad Warre -who was a headliner at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe dares to venture into uncharted musical waters-breaking rules, taking chances and bending the blues genre into something entirely new, highly musical and wonderfully entertaining.

"This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues," raves John Kereiff of The Rock Doctors Hot Wax Album Reviews.

With a repertoire that reinvents tunes by artists ranging from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King, Freddie King and Jimi Hendrix as well as an arsenal of addictive compositions written by Warre & Band, that address aliens, burnt pizza, love and conspiracy theories, the band takes the blues into a whole new dimension. Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. Their music is improvisational, full of unanticipated aural surprises but still danceable and approachable even for fans of traditional blues. Their occasional slow blues songs will make a grown man cry, and their up-tempo foot-shaking tunes will drive everyone to the dance-floor.

"Showcasing their undoubted high-class musicianship. It's all blues music, just with a different coating that makes this band stand out from the rest." Colin Campbell, Blues Matters!

The first stop on a mini tour, which includes gigs at Mr. Beery's (the CBGBs of Long Island), Jamey's House of Music in Philly and the Lizzie Rose Music Room in New Jersey (where the band opens for Joanna Connor), Bees Deluxe have won fans and friends from Maine to Miami and counts Stitch Bar & Blues as one of their favorite venues.

"The sound is always spot-on, the food is great and we love coming to New York City to see our friends and to play for one of the most appreciative and informed audiences in the Northeast," says drummer Paul Giovine.

Bees Deluxe recently released an all-originals album, Hallucinate, that is being critically acclaimed. Doubtless, the band will perform a few pieces from this stellar disc at Stitch, alongside their live favorite classics & modern hits.

"Bees Deluxe make a form of music that includes jazz/funk/psych/Latin/groove and, most especially BLUES. But it isn't a case of "this track has Latin influence", no, every track has all those influences, but it makes for something that is genuinely fresh sounding while being as old as the hills. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." -Andy Snipper, Music News

Don't miss this (and any) chance to catch a compelling evening of music and entertainment with Bees Deluxe. You may never be the same.

"What might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo" -Blues Blast Magazine

Bees Deluxe play Stitch Bar & Blues on W 37th Street on Thursday, September 19th, Mr. Beery's in Bethpage, Long Island on Friday, September 20th, Jamey's House of Music in Landsdowne, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 21st and at The Lizzie Rose Music Room, with Joanna Connor, in Tuckerton New Jersey on Sunday, September 22. And are booked to play Daryl's House in Pawling, NY on October the 20th.



For Bees Deluxe tour dates and more information: www.beesdeluxe.com | Courtesy photo by JR Rost.