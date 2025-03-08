Bees Deluxe Brings Acid Blues to The Cutting Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, March 28th, the British-American blues sensation, Bees Deluxe, will take to the stage at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, NYC, Manhattan's premier live music venue. This unforgettable night of acid blues will feature the band's unique blend of jazz, funk, and psychedelia, as they push the boundaries of traditional blues into uncharted territories.

Fronted by British guitarist Conrad Warre, who headlined at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, and Carol Band, discovered at the legendary Ryles Jazz Club, with the power-house rhythm section of Paul Giovine on drums & percission and Rich Shields on bass guitar, Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. They dare to break rules, taking the genre on a wild ride of improvisation and innovation. Their repertoire includes reinvented classics from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King and Burt Bacharach, alongside original compositions that explore themes of love, conspiracy theories, and even aliens.

Bees Deluxe has shared the stage with contemporary blues legends Mike Zito, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Ronnie Earl, Joanna Connor and Roomful of Blues. Their music is a fusion of jazz, funk, psychedelia, and Latin grooves, creating a sound that is both fresh and timeless.

The Cutting Room, co-owned by Steve Walter and Chris Noth, offers an intimate setting with state-of-the-art sound and a rich history of hosting icons like John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Edgar Winter and David Bowie. This performance promises to be a highlight in their ongoing tradition of extraordinary live music events.

Following the success of their original album "Hallucinate," Bees Deluxe recently released "Smash Hits," which is garnering critical acclaim. Expect a thrilling setlist that includes favorites from both albums, along with modern hits and classic reverse-engineered blues staples.

Bees Deluxe. Photo by JR Rost.