Bedlam's THE CRUCIBLE Opens Tomorrow at the Connelly Theater

BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible opens Off-Broadway at the Connelly Theater (220 E. 4th Street) tomorrow, Thursday, November 21.

The cast of The Crucible includes Alan Altschuler, Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, John Terry and Eric Tucker.

Directed by Eric Tucker, Arthur Miller's The Crucible has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting, and opens Thursday, November 21, at the Connelly Theater (220 East Fourth Street), playing a limited seven-week engagement through Sunday, December 29. BEDLAM brings The Crucible Off-Broadway following a five-week engagement at The Nora at Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA.

Tickets for BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible range from $59 - $115 and are available at www.bedlam.org (833-4BEDLAM). The playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Please note there will be no performances Thursday, November 28 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 24 at 8pm or Wednesday, December 25 at 2pm. There will be an added performance on Monday, December 23 at 8pm.





