Bebe Neuwirth, Nicole Scherzinger, and More Will Present at the Drama Desk Awards

Additional presenters and performances have been announced for the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, being held this Sunday, June 1 at NYU Skirball.

Jeb Brown, Andrew Durand, Cole Escola, Sarah Hyland, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Bebe Neuwirth, and Nicole Scherzinger will present Awards that evening, along with previously announced Victoria Clark, Darren Criss, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tom Francis, Jonathan Groff, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Jinkx Monsoon, Alex Newell, Gracie Lawrence, Adam Pascal, Lily Rabe, Jennifer Simard, Ryan Spahn, Will Swenson, and Michael Urie.

There will also be performances by Joshua Henry, Norm Lewis, Lesli Margherita, and the 2024 Drama Desk Award winner for Best Musical Dead Outlaw.

Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen return as co-executive producers of the Awards.

This year’s awards are being hosted by Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess. Gavin Creel will receive the Harold S. Prince Award for Lifetime Achievement (posthumously) and stage and screen star Brian Stokes Mitchell will receive the William Wolf Award.

David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.

Tickets are now on sale. 100% of net proceeds from the Drama Desk Awards benefits the Entertainment Community Fund.

The Drama Desk Awards will honor all Nominees and Special Award Recipients with the Drama Desk Awards Tribute Journal, which will be available online via a QR code provided at the event, as well as on multiple screens displayed in the lobby, on the full stage projection screen prior to the start of the event, on the large screen during the winners reception, on our website and on social media as well.