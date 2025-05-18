Barefoot Shakespeare Company Brings UNREHEARSED! To Central Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unrehearsed! The Comedy of Errors, and Unrehearsed! A Midsummer Night’s Dream, will be presented by Barefoot Shakespeare Company, at Summit Rock in Central Park. Performances take place on May 31 and June 7.

Popularly referred to as “Shakespeare for Sports Fans,” the Unrehearsed! series is a great opportunity for actors to go toe-to-toe with the bard, while simultaneously stretching their improv muscles. Cast members are given just 30 days to learn their lines and get off book. At NO TIME are they permitted to rehearse with each other or coordinate performances. Audiences will be delighted to see referees standing by, ready to call “foul” and flag actors for missed cues, flubbed lines, and ad-libbing. Audience members can also get in on the action by placing bets on who they think will make the most mistakes! A two hour extravaganza of live-theatre magic mixed with the hilarious hijinks of hoping actors will mess up!

Featuring Barefoot Shakespeare alumni, friends and newcomers, including: Kelly Blaze Klotz, Sophia Carlin, Andrew Dunn, Preston Fox, Alex Gomez, Johnny Gottsegen, Teagan Kazia, Roland Le Guin, Collin McConnell, Mackenzie Menter, Robin Murray, Erinn Nelson, Clinton Powell, Joe Raik, Jeff Reardon, Sivan Roz, Regina Russell, KP Sgarro, Clare Solly, Robin Friend Stift, Ray Wilbur, and Abby Wilde with Natalie Ahn, Andrew Dunn, Abraham Marlett, Vanessa Wendt and as Refs.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company strives to make the works of William Shakespeare accessible to audiences of all ages, with an interest in modernization that reflects both the current world and events that led here. With the Bard’s work as a baseline, Barefoot Shakespeare Company relentlessly pursues a goal of challenging perceptions to examine the history and struggles of topics such as race, gender equality, politics, and self expression, while seeking to build a strong relationship with audiences, encouraging active participation in productions, and blurring the lines between spectator and participant. Education is a strong pillar of the company ethos, with ‘ready-to-go’ productions and workshops available to any and all who wish to explore.

Unrehearsed! The Comedy of Errors and Unrehearsed! A Midsummer Night’s Dream will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on Saturday, May 31 and Saturday, June 7, respectively, at 5:30pm. Admission is free.