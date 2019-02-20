Barbra Streisand, Queen Latifah to Introduce Best Picture Nominees at the OSCARS

Click Here for More Articles on BARBRA STREISAND

Highly recognized talent from various walks of life will introduce the eight Best Picture nominees on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 24, announced show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss.

Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams will introduce the nominees.

"The Oscars" airs live on The ABC Television Network and is broadcast in more than 225 countries and territories.

"Movies connect us all," said Gigliotti and Weiss. "They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us. We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies."

Over 40 award presenters have been previously announced. Amandla Stenberg was among them and now joins the Best Picture introductions.

Previously announced presenters include the following:

Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.

Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

The 91st OSCARS will be held at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

