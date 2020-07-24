Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stage and screen stars who will appear on Joe Biden's next campaign fundraiser, Celebration for Change: 100 Days to Go.
Jay Leno will host the event which will include appearances from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Andy Cohen, Raúl Esparza, Adam Lambert, Dustin Lance Black, Michael McElroy & the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Andra Day, Lee Daniels, Ellen Greene, Karamo, Billie Jean King, Dave Matthews, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, U.S. senators Tammy Baldwin and Kamala Harris, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and more!
The free concert will stream July 26 at 8 PM ET on JoeBiden.com and is a culmination of Biden's Weekend of Change.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES
As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now ...
Breaking: Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Will Be Released as a Live Album
As the theatre community continues to mourn the passing of Nick Cordero, who passed away earlier this month, his voice will continue to be heard. His ...
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...
QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
From the best opening numbers to that dazzling 11 o'clock number... create a Broadway playlist for an Off-Broadway album recommendation!...