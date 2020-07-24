Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert

A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stage and screen stars who will appear on Joe Biden's next campaign fundraiser, Celebration for Change: 100 Days to Go.

Jay Leno will host the event which will include appearances from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Andy Cohen, Raúl Esparza, Adam Lambert, Dustin Lance Black, Michael McElroy & the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Andra Day, Lee Daniels, Ellen Greene, Karamo, Billie Jean King, Dave Matthews, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, U.S. senators Tammy Baldwin and Kamala Harris, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and more!

The free concert will stream July 26 at 8 PM ET on JoeBiden.com and is a culmination of Biden's Weekend of Change.

