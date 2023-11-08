Stephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY Movie

"I wanted to end my career with playing Gypsy," Streisand shared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show today.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 1 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary Photo 4 Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Click Here for More on STEPHEN SONDHEIM
 Stephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY Movie

Barbra Streisand says that Stephen Sondheim would not let her direct and star in a Gypsy movie musical.

"I wanted to end my career with playing Gypsy," Streisand shared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show today. "I wanted to direct it and I could see every frame and just be in it."

She began working with Sondheim, who wrote the lyrics for the musical, on the structure of the film adaptation, saying that she "adored" working with him on potential changes to the musical.

"That was a very creative time in my life with him, we were both so open to change things and make it new but his same songs but looking at them again and he was so open to change, it was incredible."

However, once it came to Streisand directing the film and starring as Mama Rose, the legendary musical theatre writer would not let her take on both roles.

"You either direct the movie, or you act in it. But you can't do both," she says Sondheim told her, stating that the role was "too difficult."

Although she had written "a synopsis of how every scene would work" in the movie, Streisand's dreaming of helming and starring in the film never came to fruition.

"There are things in life that you can't have. It was very sad for me," she concluded.

While looking to the future, Streisand has stated that she will never sing in public again and no longer wants to act in films either, saying that "it's too much of a pain in the ass to get your hair done, your makeup."

"I could direct another movie and I have one, but it's my fourth choice of a movie to direct. It's not the two I wanted to direct."

Streisand began working on film with Universal Studios in 2011. After years of development, it was briefly rumored that Lady Gaga and John Travolta would star in the film with her. The final update on the film came in 2016, when it lost its distributor and co-financier.

GYPSY is a musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. GYPSY is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the famous striptease artist, and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother." 

The musical contains many songs that became popular standards, including "Everything's Coming up Roses", "Together (Wherever We Go)", "Small World", "Some People", "Let Me Entertain You", "All I Need Is the Girl", and "Rose's Turn".

GYPSY was last seen on Broadway in a production that was first presented by Encores! from July 9 to 29, 2007 with Patti LuPone playing 'Rose', and direction by Arthur Laurents.

Watch the interview clip on Howard Stern's radio show here:





RELATED STORIES

1
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends

Go inside the complete history of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, playing at Broadway's Hudson Theatre now!

2
Video: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Video: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Get a first look at footage of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends!

3
Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS

Get a first look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the rest of the cast in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Check out these stunning photos from the highly anticipated production, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect on stage.

4
THE SONDHEIM LEGACY to Premiere on CUNY TV Photo
THE SONDHEIM LEGACY to Premiere on CUNY TV

The Sondheim Legacy will include excerpts from several of Sondheim’s shows enliven commentaries which are informative, insightful, funny and moving. It will discuss major revival of his shows like “Company,”  “Into the Woods,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Sweeney Todd” and now, “Here We Are,” a posthumous world premiere at NYC’s The Shed.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & MoreVideo: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & More
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE TrailerVideo: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
Video: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the StageVideo: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the Stage
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film FestivalPhotos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You