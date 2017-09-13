Barbra Streisand Demands Trump Acknowledge Climate Change in New Op-Ed Piece

Yesterday, legendary singer, actress and activist Barbra Streisand penned an op-ed piece for The Huffington Post in which she demands that the Trump Administration acknowledge climate change. The star of stage and screen explained that recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma "really hit home" due to the fact that she kicked off her recent 'The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic! Tour' in Houston and wrapped up the run in Florida last fall.

Read Streisand's post in full below:

These latest hurricanes really hit home for me, because I started my last tour in Houston and ended in three cities in Florida - the last being Miami.



But the question is - what is causing so many violent storms?



Fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas create heat-trapping emissions in the atmosphere, warming the planet. The oceans are warming as well - and the warmer the oceans, the stronger the storms.



Now, Donald Trump can visit all the disaster areas he wants - but what can you do when he and his administration don't acknowledge the Science behind climate change, even removing information from the Environmental Protection Agency website.



What you can do is write your representatives... call the White House... demand that they start working on clean and renewable energy, like solar and wind, that don't pollute the atmosphere.



Tell them to face facts - ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising - climate change is real!

Source: The Huffington Post

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles