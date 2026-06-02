Dito van Reigersberg, Pig Iron Theatre Co-Founder and Martha Graham Cracker Performer, Dies at 53

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Dito Van Reigersberg, Artistic Director Emeritus of Pig Iron Theatre Company, has passed awat at the age of 53, due to complications stemming from a 2023 bone marrow transplant related to an ongoing battle with cancer. He was a co-founder of Pig Iron Theatre Company, an acclaimed performer, educator, and one of Philadelphia's most influential and beloved cultural figures.

Few artists have shaped Philadelphia's contemporary theater landscape as profoundly as van Reigersberg. For more than three decades, he was a driving force behind Pig Iron's growth from a small ensemble of artists into one of the country's most respected experimental theater companies, serving as a performer, writer, creator, collaborator, teacher, and artistic leader. He was most widely known as the incandescent Martha Graham Cracker, a wise-cracking and golden-hearted drag queen who performed regularly across Philadelphia, at Joe's Pub in New York, and around the world.

“Dito was part of the very lifeblood of Pig Iron,” said Dan Rothenberg, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Pig Iron. “Back in the 90s, he said he wanted to make 'experimental theater with a heart.' So we did. And he carried the torch for that heart through all that we made together. So much of what I am proud of, so much of what makes the energy around Pig Iron's collaborations unique—it is without question due to Dito. His generosity, creative spark, and irreverence were incomparable.”

“Dito was a marvel in life—on stage, offstage, in rehearsal, on a walk in the woods, sitting in his garden, making Spanish tortillas, or singing his heart out—a supernova of joy and generosity,” said Quinn Bauriedel, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Pig Iron. “He made every show we worked on deeper, more layered, and more present. And he brought his immense gifts to every student at the Pig Iron School.”

Van Reigersberg co-founded Pig Iron with Dan Rothenberg, Quinn Bauriedel, and Suli Holum in 1995 and appeared in nearly every one of the theater's productions throughout the company's history. He helped transform the organization from an ambitious ensemble of young artists into one of the nation's most respected experimental theater companies, known for original works that blend movement, music, visual storytelling, and ensemble creation in unexpected ways. Since its inception, Pig Iron has produced more than 30 original works and toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America.

A graduate of Swarthmore College who trained at The Neighborhood Playhouse and the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance, van Reigersberg brought a rare combination of physicality, intelligence, humor, and emotional depth to the stage. His performances in acclaimed productions, including the OBIE Award-winning Hell Meets Henry Halfway and Chekhov Lizardbrain, helped establish Pig Iron's reputation as one of America's most inventive theater companies.

Over the course of his career, van Reigersberg earned recognition from audiences, critics, and peers alike for both his performances and creative contributions, including:

Barrymore Awards for Best Ensemble for Mission to Mercury

Barrymore Awards for Best Choreography for Cafeteria

Nine Barrymore Award nominations for Poor Judge, winning for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, Outstanding Media Design (Michael Long), and Outstanding Music Direction (Alex Bechtel)

Nominated for a Barrymore Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for Best Leading Actor for Hell Meets Henry Halfway

Most recently, he performed in the acclaimed world premiere production of James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room at Quintessence Theatre Group, and was featured as a soloist in Heather Christian's acclaimed Oratorio for Living Things with Ars Nova and Signature Theatre Company, where the cast was honored with a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Ensemble.

Beyond Pig Iron, van Reigersberg became a Philadelphia icon through his celebrated alter ego, Martha Graham Cracker, affectionately known as "the tallest, hairiest drag queen in the world." Through the Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret, he created one of the city's most beloved onstage personas, blending live music, theater, comedy, and audience interaction into unforgettable experiences. What began in 2005 as a small cabaret act grew into a Philadelphia institution and into a recurring residency at Joe's Pub in New York City, with Martha Graham Cracker performances becoming a beloved tradition for audiences across generations. The character earned devoted audiences throughout the region for productions such as Jesus Drag Superstar, which challenged expectations while showcasing van Reigersberg's trademark wit, fearlessness, and artistry.

While his accomplishments on stage were considerable, van Reigersberg's impact extended equally through his work as a mentor, teacher, and advocate for the next generation of artists. Through Pig Iron's educational workshops, artistic collaborations, and graduate programs, he mentored emerging performers and encouraged generations of theatermakers to take risks, sing with abandon, and trust their creative instincts.

In 2021, van Reigersberg was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, forcing him to temporarily step away from the stage while undergoing intensive chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. Even during treatment, he remained deeply engaged in the creative process, continuing to develop new work and collaborate with fellow artists. While creating Poor Judge with director and Pig Iron company member Eva Steinmetz, van Reigersberg described the production as "a lifeline," helping him focus on the future throughout his recovery. His determination to continue making art, even during the most challenging period of his life, reflected the resilience, optimism, and dedication that defined both his career and character.

In 2024, van Reigersberg emerged triumphant and cancer-free, going on to perform in Poor Judge's world premiere presentation at the Wilma Theater during the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The production received rave reviews from critics, who called it “an unforgettable trip” (Philadelphia Inquirer) and “a triumph” (Philadelphia Magazine). In 2025, the Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special presentation at the Miller Theater, a milestone that reflected both the longevity of the character and van Reigersberg's singular connection with Philadelphia audiences.

Throughout his life, van Reigersberg approached theater not simply as an art form, but as a means of transformation and community-building. Whether as a writer, performer, teacher, collaborator, or as Martha Graham Cracker, he challenged audiences to embrace curiosity, poetry, and joy while demonstrating the magnetic power of live performance to bring people together.

His passing is a profound loss for Pig Iron Theatre Company and the broader Philadelphia arts community, but his legacy lives on through the institution he helped build, the artists he mentored and championed, and the countless audiences inspired by his work. Van Reigersberg brought people together through humor, generosity, and an unwavering belief in the power of live performance. His impact on Philadelphia theater will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Additional information regarding memorial plans and opportunities to celebrate van Reigersberg's life and legacy will be shared at a later date.

ABOUT PIG IRON

Pig Iron began as a “dance-clown-theater” ensemble in 1995, and their innovative productions garnered rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and then in the burgeoning arts scene of their hometown of Philadelphia. Now, over 25 years later, Pig Iron has emerged as a leader in the movement of alternative theater makers who seek to resituate how audiences encounter performance. The company is at the forefront of the “devised” theater movement, a practice of performance-making in which an ensemble of actor-creators begins its work in the studio rather than from a script. Their work moves between cabaret, site-specific / immersive theater, and highly choreographed physical and visual spectacles. Pig Iron collaborates with visionary artists who push the company in new directions.

Collaborators have included legendary director Joseph Chaikin; playwright Toshiki Okada; designers Mimi Lien (MacArthur “Genius”) and Machine Dazzle; the Grammy-winning choir The Crossing; indie rock outfit Dr. Dog; and filmmaker Josephine Decker. Pig Iron has toured 15 countries on four continents with notable appearances at The Public Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, the Humana Festival, TR Warszawa, and TPAM (Tokyo), among others. The company has won two OBIE Awards (NYC) and 14 Barrymore Awards, with over 60 nominations in Philadelphia. Learn more at pigiron.org.

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