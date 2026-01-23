BalletCollective Opens Applications for 2027 Choreographer Commission

BalletCollective, the New York-based arts nonprofit known for its signature interdisciplinary model, The BalletCollective Process, has announced that applications are now open for its 2027 Commission for Developing Choreographers (CDC). Applications close on February 8, 2026.

Now entering its seventh cycle, the Commission supports choreographers through a long-term, collaborative process that culminates in fully produced world premieres during BalletCollective's Seasons in New York City. Two choreographers will be selected for the 2027 cycle.

The Commission is defined not by career stage, but by artistic readiness and a willingness to engage deeply in interdisciplinary collaboration. Emerging and established choreographers alike are encouraged to apply. BalletCollective is seeking choreographers who are ready to take artistic risks within a supported, collaborative structure. Artists interested in questioning their instincts, testing new methodologies, and allowing their work to evolve in unpredictable ways are encouraged to apply.

Previous recipients include Gabrielle Lamb (2017), Preston Chamblee (2019), Bryn Cohn (2022), Omar Román de Jesús (2023), Houston Thomas (2024), Alysa Pires (2025), and Chloe Crenshaw (2025).

The Commission for Developing Choreographers is a core expression of BalletCollective's mission to advance dance through rigorous process, transparency, and collaboration across disciplines. The BalletCollective Process assembles a choreographer, a composer and a source artist from outside dance in a structured, monthslong process to ultimately produce an original score and dance-based work. Schumacher continually refines the Process, maximizing opportunities for creative growth, risk-taking, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The final works are a continuation, rather than termination, of the Process. The presentation of the final world-premiere works presents unexpected pathways into the form both for the participating artists and audiences. The 2025 recipients of the Commission for Developing Choreographers had their work shared with 1,066 people in-person and 114,690 online.

BalletCollective founder Troy Schumacher added, "I'm honored to be able to invest deeply in rigorous interdisciplinary collaboration and artistic risk through these commissions. We are asking our collaborators to enter their commissions without a preconceived idea and trust The BalletCollective Process to do what it does best: to deeply connect artists across disciplines in a way that leads to work none of us could make alone."

The two selected choreographers will each be offered a commission fee ranging from $9,000-$18,000 based on commission length. Additional fees are paid by BalletCollective to the choreographer's selected composer and source artist. BalletCollective will also provide to the choreographer:

dance studio space during creative residencies in New York, NY and Millbrook, NY

assistance with travel and housing during creative residencies in New York, NY and Millbrook, NY

the chance to work with an ensemble of exceptional dancers and musicians

mentorship, guidance, and support

Expert panelists helping select the 2027 Commission for Developing Choreographers recipients include:

Troy Schumacher (BalletCollective Founder and Artistic & Executive Director, choreographer, director, and New York City Ballet dancer)

Michael Sean Breeden (BalletCollective Rehearsal Director, former Miami City Ballet dancer, co-founder of the "Conversations on Dance" podcast, and répétiteur for Justin Peck)

Gabrielle Lamb (Choreographer, Director of Pigeonwing Dance, 2024 Hearst Choreographer in Residence at Princeton University, and recipient of the 2017 BalletCollective Commission for Developing Choreographers)

Chloe Crenshaw (Choreographer, 2025 Whim W'Him Choreographic Shindig choreographer, and recipient of the 2025 BalletCollective Commission for Developing Choreographers)

Omar Román de Jesús (Choreographer, Director of BOCA TUYA, recipient of the 2023 BalletCollective Commission for Developing Choreographers)

FOR APPLICANTS

BalletCollective's Commission for Developing Choreographers is open to any member of the dance community with prior professional choreography experience. Applicants are also required to be a minimum of 21 years of age by June 1, 2027.

Choreographers will be asked to commission, with BalletCollective's support and guidance, a composer to create an original score for their piece. These two collaborators will then be tasked to work together to identify a "source artist" (any non-performative creator or thought leader) to create or curate a piece of "source art"-a contemporary work of art in any medium-that will serve as the starting reference point for their work. Past source artists have included photojournalists, poets, writers, board game designers, visual artists, architects, and more, and it is through the interpretation, exploration of, and response to the source art that the dance-based work and its score ultimately arise.

A knowledge of music or musical training is helpful, though not required, for choreographic applicants. A strong desire to collaborate with others, however, is paramount.

The application is located at balletcollective.com/forchoreographers

Prior applicants are encouraged to reapply with updated work samples; several choreographers who have ultimately been commissioned were repeat applicants.

Applicants are encouraged to reach out to BalletCollective Donor Relations & Marketing Coordinator Parker Whitehead-Bust at info@balletcollective.com with any questions or if they encounter technical difficulties.

KEY APPLICATION DATES

Application opens: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Virtual Office Hours (optional): Monday, January 26, 2026 from 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM ET (register here) and Wednesday, February 4, 2026 from 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM ET (register here)

Please note, due to software limitations, participants must be located in the USA to take part in the virtual office hours. Applicants located elsewhere are encouraged to reach out to Parker Whitehead-Bust at info@balletcollective.com with any questions.

Application is due by: Sunday, February 8, 2026 by 11:59 PM ET

Interviews with applicants who make the shortlist will take place virtually in March.

Applicants will be notified of their submission status Tuesday, April 1, 2026

Applicants should please note the following:

The New York, NY residency will likely take place over two weeks in June 2027. Travel and housing support is available for choreographers who are not New York residents.

The Millbrook, NY residency will likely take place two weeks in July 2027. Housing, travel, and transportation for choreographers is provided.

The New York, NY premiere will likely take place in late October or early November 2027. Travel and housing support is available for choreographers, composers, and source artists who are not New York residents.

BalletCollective's programs are made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.