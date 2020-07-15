Ballet Hispánico's B Unidos Video Series Continues In July and August

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Watch Parties in July and August 2020, available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:

Wed July 22 at 7pm: Homebound/Alaala

Wed August 5 at 7pm: Cada Noche...Tango

Wed August 19 at 7pm: Danzón

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

Homebound/Alaala (2019)

Choreography by Bennyroyce Royon

Music by Perfecto De Castro, Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor, Grace Nono, Pinikpikan

Scenic Design by Amanda Gladu, Bennyroyce Royon

Costume Design by Amanda Gladu

Lighting Design by Joe Doran



Homebound/Alaala explores the intersection of Latino and Asian cultures through ideas including the spirit of communal unity (

bayanihan), the resilience of women, overcoming hardship, and the quest for home.



World Premiere: March 26, 2019 at The Joyce Theater

Cada Noche...Tango (1988)

Choreography by Graciela Daniele

Music by Astor Piazzolla

Costume Design by Patricia Zipprodt

Cada Noche...Tango

takes a look at the underground nightlife of Buenos Aires in the 1920s and 30s. An endless cycle of violence and conflicting passions ensues as men and women come together to dance late at night - every night.

World Premiere: October 18, 1988 at The Joyce Theater

Danzón (2009)

Choreography by Eduardo Vilaro

Music: "You've Changed" by Carey/Fischer, arr. by D. Balakrishnan

"Danzón" by Paquito D'Rivera, arr. by M. Summer

"A Night in Tunisia" by Dizzy Gillespie/F. Paparelli, arr. by D. Balakrishnan

Reorchestrated by Alex Brown

Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba. Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement.

The creation of Danzón was made possible through generous support from the Chicago Community Trust. Additional support was provided by the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD.

Ballet Hispánico Premiere: December 1, 2012 at the Apollo Theater

