Ballet Hispánico to Present MUJERES: WOMEN IN MOTION at NYC Center in 2026

Ballet Hispánico New York - the nation's largest Latino dance organization - presents Mujeres: Women in Motion at New York City Center from April 23-26, 2026.

Mujeres: Women in Motion, an evening spotlighting contemporary choreographic voices reimagining movement, perspective, and representation onstage, offers four works by women who approach dance as a way of thinking about the present. This second all-female season foregrounds artists who expand how stories are told through dance.

The evening includes two world premieres: a vibrant new work entitled Trança (Braid) by Brazil's Cassi Abranches, a contemporary take on Brazilian dance, capturing the restless energy of daily life, and Reactor Antígona (Reacting to Antigone), a re-envisioning of Antigone by Cuban choreographer Marianela Boán,acclaimed for her genre-defying Contaminated Dance, that reimagines the Greek myth as a living question on female sacrifice, the passage between worlds, and the self-imposed structures under which we live.

Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa explores what happens when individuality begins to move collectively through flamenco dance. Stephanie Martinez's Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez offers a richly textured reflection on the cyclical patterns of life inspired by Picasso's Old Guitarist.

Opening night is the Ballet Hispánico 2026 Gala. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/support/events/2026-gala. The season also includes Ballet Hispánico's signature En Familia / Family Matinee on April 25-a joyful, one-hour performance with narration and interactive moments featuring three full-length pieces, hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro. All tickets are $25.

Ballet Hispánico 2026 Gala

Reception & Performance (5:30pm) and Dinner & Dancing (8:30pm)

Attendees will experience an exhilarating evening of dance, glamour, and culture in support of Ballet Hispánico's Company, School, and Community Arts Partnerships programming. Table and ticket reservations include access to the pre-performance reception (5:30pm) and premium seating at the opening night performance at New York City Center (6:30pm), followed by dinner and dancing at The Plaza (8:30pm). Tickets are available at www.ballethispanico.org/support/events/2026-gala.

Ballet Hispánico 2026 En Familia Matinee

The season also includes Ballet Hispánico's En Familia/Family Matinee, hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, featuring full-length performances of two of this season's works - Trança and Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez - and repertory favorite Línea Recta.

An afternoon that will have you dancing in your seat. All tickets for En Familia Matinee are $25 (fees included) and are available here.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, April 23 at 6:30pm - Gala Performance

Trança by Cassi Abranches

Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez by Stephanie Martinez

Friday, April 24 at 7:30pm

Trança by Cassi Abranches

Reactor Antígona by Marianela Boán

Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez by Stephanie Martinez

Saturday, April 25 at 2:00pm

En Familia Family Matinee

Trança by Cassi Abranches

Línea Recta by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez by Stephanie Martinez

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30pm

Trança by Cassi Abranches

Reactor Antígona by Marianela Boán

Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez by Stephanie Martinez

Sunday, April 26 at 2:00pm

Trança by Cassi Abranches

Reactor Antígona by Marianela Boán

Otra Vez, Otra Vez, Otra Vez by Stephanie Martinez