Ballet Hispánico Presents SHOW.GIRL. Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, kicked off 2021 with a glimpse into the company's past.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration continues with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances celebrating women in dance with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series. To mark Women's History Month, and in recognition of the company's pioneering founder Tina Ramirez, March Watch Parties will highlight the significant contributions of women choreographers throughout the field of dance and, specifically, within Ballet Hispánico's 50-year history.

Rosie Herrera's Show.Girl.

March 24, 2021 at 6:30pm

In Show.Girl., Miami-based, award-winning choreographer Rosie Herrera uses the Cuban cabaret aesthetic to explore the Latina female identity. Ms. Herrera's work was commissioned in part by American Dance Festival and came to fruition through Ballet Hispanico's Instituto Coreográfico, an innovative choreography lab program for Latino dance makers. The evening will feature a panel of special guests including choreographer Rosie Herrera and Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of American Dance Festival. The Joyce Theater 2015, New York Premiere (2014). Choreography by Rosie Herrera; Music by Earth, Wind & Fire, Ennio Morricone, 10cc, and Nino Rota; Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger; Lighting Design by Joshua Preston.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by a live Q&A session with Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and special guests. All Watch Parties are available on Streamyard, at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.