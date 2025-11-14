Ballet Hispánico New York Unveils New Company Dancers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally-acclaimed Ballet Hispánico - the nation's renowned Latino dance organization - welcomes five new dancers to the professional company: Maya Canestaro, Matthew Mancuso, Amanda Bacallao, Thierry Blannchard, and Kevin Ortiz Lemus. Over the next year, Ballet Hispánico will travel to stages around the world, sharing the vitality and artistry that define the company's work.

Maya Canestaro

originally from San Antonio, Texas, began dancing at the age of four with Filipino folk dance before continuing her training in ballet. She studied at the Ballet Conservatory of South Texas and was accepted at 16 into the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). After graduating from UNCSA, she attended the University of Chicago, where she earned a bachelor's degree in public policy with minors in human rights and philosophy. While in school, she also danced with Ballet Chicago's studio company. Following graduation, Maya joined Kansas City Ballet's Second Company for two seasons before dancing as an apprentice with Madison Ballet. Her performance highlights include appearing at the Kennedy Center, performing Anabelle Lopez Ochoa's Nube Blanco and Mark Morris's Sandpaper, dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy, and dancing in the corps of Giselle and George Balanchine's Concerto Barocco. Last season, Maya danced in The Ballet Hispánico School's Pa'lante Scholarship program. This is Maya's first season with Ballet Hispánico as an apprentice.

Matthew Mancuso

is originally from East Haven, Connecticut. He began his dance training at the age of eight at Gloria Jean's Studio of Dance under the direction of Stacy Eastman. He also studied at New Haven Ballet under various teachers and choreographers. Matthew went on to further his education at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts where he earned a BFA in Dance and a Minor in Entertainment Business. While at school, Matthew got to learn and perform repertoire from Sidra Bell and Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company. He also was chosen to study abroad in Prague, Czech Republic at The National Theatre. After graduation Matthew joined "Gaspard and Dancers," a contemporary dance company where he traveled to Romania, Armenia, and Tbilisi, Georgia.

Amanda Bacallao

of Cuban descent, is originally from Miami, Florida. She began dancing at the age of four and graduated from Miami Arts Charter School in 2022, where she studied dance under the direction of Diana Ford. Earlier in her career, Amanda also trained at Armour Dance Theater with Rosario Suárez and Mariana Alvarez. Amanda is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Contemporary Dance at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. During her time at the Boston Conservatory, she has performed works by Ken Ossola, Dwight Rhoden, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Cristina Chan, Lydia Zimmer, and Alyssa Cardon. She is also a 2024 alumna of The School at Jacob's Pillow. Additionally, Amanda has completed certification to teach Progressing Ballet Technique.

Thierry Blannchard

originally from São Paulo, Brazil, began his dance training at the Elizandra Bellotto School. He studied contemporary and character dance, dance history, and pas de deux at the Bolshoi Theater School after being awarded a scholarship. During his time at the Bolshoi Theater School, he had the opportunity to work with the likes of Vladimir Vasiliev, Galina Kravchenko, Dennys Nevidommy, Pedro Carneiro and Rostlav Dzabraev. In 2022, he was awarded a trainee program with Eglevsky Ballet in New York. He has worked with choreographers such as Amy Hall Garner, Cassi Abranches (Grupo Corpo), Kevin Jenkins, Maurice Brandon Curry, Gabrielle Lamb, Valentina Kozlova, among others.

Kevin Otoniel Ortiz Lemus

originally from Guatemala, has performed with companies such as Brooklyn Ballet, Ballet Eloelle/Grandiva, Exit12 Dance Company, and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company. Before moving to New York, Kevin was a Principal Dancer with the Modern and Folkloric Ballet of Guatemala, representing his country in international festivals in Spain and France, and performing in numerous national productions.