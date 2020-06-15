Ballet Hispánico Announces WAITING FOR PEPE Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Waiting for Pepe Watch Party available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:

Wed June 17 at 7pm: Waiting for Pepe

Wed June 24 at 7:30pm: Sombrerísimo

Tue June 30 at 7:30pm: Noche Unidos, a night of dance and unity

Wed July 8 at 7:30pm: El Viaje

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

Waiting for Pepe (2018)

Choreography by Carlos Pons Guerra

Music by Banda Ionica, Chavela Vargas, Carlos Campos, Par Ney da Castro

Lighting Design by Bob Franklin

Costume Design by Ghabriello Fernando

Federico García Lorca's 1936 play, The House of Bernarda Alba, tells the story of five Andalusian sisters confined by their tyrannical mother to eight years of strict mourning. Taking its initial inspiration from this iconic play, Waiting for Pepe expands the walls and number of inhabitants of Bernarda Alba's house. The dance reflects on our current world, where domineering figures like García Lorca's infamous matriarch are appearing across the globe. These figures draw a raw, absurd, and darkly comical portrait of the yearning, tension, and hysteria that oppressed communities experience when they are denied the beautifully feathered bird that is sexual, religious, and individual freedom.

World Premiere: April 10, 2018 at The Joyce Theater

Sombrerísimo (2013)

Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Music by Banda Ionica featuring Macaco el Mono Loco, Titi Robin, and soundscape by various artists

Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

Inspired by the surrealist world of Belgian painter René Magritte, famous for his paintings of men in bowler hats, Sombrerísimo references the iconic sombreros (hats) found throughout the world that help to represent culture. Originally choreographed for an all-male cast, Sombrerísimo has evolved into a work that can also be performed by an all-female or mixed-gender cast.

Sombrerísimo was commissioned by New York City Center for the Fall for Dance Festival.

World Premiere: September 20, 2013 at New York City Center

Noche Unidos

A Night of Dance and Unity

Hosted by Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO

World Premieres By Seven Prominent Latinx Choreographers

Appearances include Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear,

Pacquito D'Rivera, Arturo O'Farrill, and other Latinx artists

The evening includes seven virtual world premiere performances featuring Ballet Hispánico Company dancers, new works created remotely in the past weeks by world renowned choreographers, celebrity appearances including Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera, Arturo O'Farrill, and other Latinx artists. A highlight of the eveing will be performances by Ballet Hispánico School of Dance students Julienne Buenaventura and Ruby Castillo, Nuestro Futuroscholarship recipients in BH's La Academia program. The pre-recorded show will include new works set remotely on our dancers by seven prominent Latinx choreographers. The choreographers are social distancing in locations around the world, and our dancers are across the country, yet the beauty of dance transcends the distance between them.

El Viaje (2019)

Choreography by Edwaard Liang

Music by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Costume Design by Danielle Truss

Lighting Design by Joshua Paul Weckesser

Liang evokes emotion through moving sound and lush movement to exemplify how many individuals feel when one leaves one's homeland or country of birth to seek a new life, including moments of remembering, sharing, and letting go. He particularly focuses on the Chinese mass emigration from the nineteenth century to 1949 and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora to explore identity and the ghosts of a former life.

World Premiere: March 26, 2019 at The Joyce Theater

