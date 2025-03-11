Ballet Hispánico Announces School Of Dance Early Childhood ﻿Summer Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has announced its 2025 summer programs for early childhood, with registration available now.

The Early Childhood Program at Ballet Hispánico is a dynamic fusion of creativity, cultures, and technique that goes beyond dance, providing a holistic approach to skill development.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary training with world-renowned dance professionals for dancers of all ages in a fun and supportive environment where students can enhance their dance and fitness skills.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance offers half day camps with the option to register for one or up to six weeks. Financial aid and payment plans available.

Los Explorers: Early Childhood Program (Ages 3-6)

Week-long Camps | June 23 - August 1, 2025 | 9am-12pm

In Los Explorers, a vibrant half-day dance camp, your child can spend the summer immersed in the cultures of Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Peru, and Spain. Through dance, music, and arts & crafts, they'll explore the unique traditions and artistic expressions of these countries.

Each week, campers will be transported to a new destination, delving into the dances, songs, and art inspired by different lands. It's an ideal blend of learning and fun, designed to engage their senses and creativity in a dynamic, interactive setting.

Camps run from June 23 to August 1, 2025. Enroll your little one for 1 or up to 6 weeks-more weeks mean more discoveries and fun! Don't miss out on this extraordinary adventure that's perfect for both boys and girls.

For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/los-explorers.

Cuba • June 23 - 27, 2025

Come explore Cuba's broad variety of landscapes and animals, from Viñales in the western part of the country to Guardalavaca Beach in eastern Cuba! Salsa through the streets of Santiago de Cuba and spin and leap through the Great Theatre of Havana, where the Cuban National Ballet performs.

Brazil • June 30 - July 3, 2025

Join in the festivities at Rio de Janeiro's famous Carnaval! Explorers will craft their own masks as they dance to the lively beats of Samba music and discover the Capoeira. Investigate the exotic plants and diverse mix of animals in the Pantanal, the largest freshwater wetland in the world.

Peru • July 7 - 11, 2025

Come investigate the rich history of Peru: home of the ancient Incas and Machu Picchu, and some of the most diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna, including llamas! Handmade art and textiles will inspire Explorers as they craft their own. They will twirl in the Valicha and dance with a partner in the Marinera.

Ecuador • July 14 - 18, 2025

Journey to the Galápagos Islands, Andean Cloud Forest, and Avenue of the Volcanoes-all in Ecuador! Named for the equator running through, the capital city of Quinto is a World Heritage Site abundant with art and culture. Explorers will enjoy the Pasillo, a type of music and dance fusing elements of indigenous music with a variety of musical genres including the waltz and the Spanish bolero.

Puerto Rico • July 21 - 25, 2025

Adventure to Puerto Rico and learn the boricua way of life! Discover some of the most vibrant and captivating places in the world, from the bioluminescent Mosquito Bay, to the tiny coqui frogs of the El Yunque rainforest. Explorers will dance through the streets at the Fiesta Nacional de la Danza, and follow the drums as they move to the beat of the bomba.

Spain • July 28 - August 1, 2025

Discover interesting facts about Spain's geography, history, food, and famous citizens while learning about its culture, art, and festivals. Explorers will be mesmerized as they step into the world of Spanish Dance, moving to the beautiful sounds of the guitar, the rhythmic quality of the palmas and zapateado, and working with the Spanish fan.