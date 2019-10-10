Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is "Opening Up" with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture.
The WAITRESS cast will be led by Bailey McCall (Jenna), Kennedy Salters (Becky) and Gabriella Marzetta (Dawn) with David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter), Brian Lundy (Ogie), Clayton Howe (Earl), Jake Mills (Cal), and Michael R. Douglass (Joe). The ensemble includes Julia Bain, Ryan Ballard, Meagan Chieppor, Jerica Exum, Stephanie Feeback, M. Justise Hayward, Kelly Krauter, Olivia London, Trey McCoy, Shawn W. Smith and Ryan Washington.
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.
The National tour of WAITRESS previews in Boise, ID at the Morrison Center before premiering in Vancouver, BC at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 12, 2019.
