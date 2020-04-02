BWWPrompts: Which Band or Singer's Music Would You Turn Into A Jukebox Musical?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: Which band or singer's music would you turn into a jukebox musical?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Lady Gaga would be a fun musical!" @youcancallmejai

"Olivia Newton John" @timquicksell

"Neon Trees or Paramore definitely!" @abirosenthal

"Avicii!" @fairly.loud.and.frangled.mads

"panic! at the disco's first album is supposed to be like a theatrical story fun fact! I think if you take songs from their albums and make them into a musical (Like Green Day did with American Idiot) And I think it would be a fantastic show. If Marina and the Diamonds release more music, i'd love her music to become a musical sort of thing; specifically her album Electra Heart." @broadwaytay

Twitter

"My dream jukebox musical would be based on Fleetwood Mac" @gabbylex

"Taylor Swift. The storytelling in her songs is so well-suited to theatre and she's one of the best songwriters out there. Honestly Broadway needs her talent." @taylorsbarrett

"His Holiness Stevie Wonder" @TheBabyGuyNYC

"panic at the disco have such good bops but also some slow songs that could easily lend themselves to serious moments of the musical.. i would like to see it" @louisIronson

"Led Zeppelin or Brandi Carlile" @cbrookecreative

Facebook

"The Smiths. It would be called "Manchester, So Much to Answer For," and it's tagline would be "The saddest thing I've ever seen." Abe Calimag

"Pink!!! Her songs throughout her career tell amazing stories!" Heather Striebel

"The Carpenters. There's a real story with their mother's controlling behavior and Karen's tragic death from eating disorders" Lois Rubin Gross

"Joe Exotic" Hannah Lynch

"Barry Manilow...how does his music make the whole world sing!" Julie T. Byers





