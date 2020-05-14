BWWPrompts: What is Your Favorite Tech Week Memory?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Flying for the first time when I played Peter Pan!" @lucas_shreck

"I'm a redhead and during Be Our Guest I was dressed up as a "Ginger" Shaker. No one in the cast had seen the costume up until that point beside me so when I went onstage, many people were trying not to snicker, including the tech kids and parent volunteers. Best part is, my director didn't get it and was SO confused as to all the giggles." @audrey_d_ginger

"Once, right after a tech week rehearsal, the whole cast sat together on the stage and sang Bohemian Rhapsody together. It was so fun!!" @birdy_no

"The time a light almost fall onto our protagonist and everyone started laughing out of shock. It was scary and funny at the same time." @ismey17

"Less than 24 hours before our opening night of Les Misérables we had massive technical difficulties and couldn't start our run-through on the actual theatre stage before all the set pieces had been installed and finished so our entire cast and crew - 30 or so people - grabbed paint brushes and paint rollers and put the gigantic barricade together plank by plank while singing Mamma Mia in less then 3 hours. It was magical and we knew we could do anything as a family." @skowronsus

Twitter

"When I fell on stage during tech week and the sound team found the "Price is Right loser" sound effect right on time. XD They are so quick on things sometimes..." @FlamingoTalking

"MDing & playing keys in an outdoor production of Godspell. Cool keyboard I could change keys on like a capo. Thunderstorm. Lightning hit the pavilion we played under, somehow activating the capo thing. 2 hrs of figuring out what key it had changed to so I could change it back!" @MistressMalice2

Facebook

"We were doing Of Mice and Men at The Whole theatre in Montclair headed up by Olympia Dukakis and her husband Louis Zorich. Louie was doing Death of a Salesman with Dustin Hoffman at the time and had asked him to do a benefit for us in Montclair NJ. We heard he was on his way and we all found some reason to be in the house as he walked through. He popped his head over the seats, saw the set and yelled at Louie that they we made for this set. He asked for a script and he and Louie cold read act 1, in their tuxedos just for the stage crew. This is why I went into theater." Bonnie Anderson

"We had a 12 hour tech for Les Mis, not a pleasant time." Gary Hall

"So we were doing Aladdin Jr and we wanted to use smoke machines to create the perfect clouds for Whole New World. Our director was walking along the fire curtain line (this is a strip of lights marking where the 300 pound curtain would come down on) giving us our notes for the evening while the crew worked out the smoke machine kink. Let's just say we learned that while the smoke detectors in the workshop backstage can tell the difference between fire smoke and synthetic smoke, the ones in the house could not.. Cue fire alarms blaring, three fire trucks, and my director nearly being crushed by the fire curtain. Terrifying in the moment, hilarious now." Maryann Koretoff

"Just bonding with the cast and crew members was fun. The days we would stay late made it feel like I was at a sleepover with my friends. It was tiring but worth it." Sara Powell

"Getting yelled at by stage managers for doing something we actors prob shouldn't be doing but did anyways (love you stage managers!)" Topher Larkin





Related Articles