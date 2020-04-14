BWWPrompts: What Is Your Favorite Tony Awards Performance?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: What is your favorite Tony Awards performance?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"I love the Neil Patrick Harris opener when he did "Bigger"!!!!!" @dollywhale

"Spring Awakening revival at the 2016 Tonys!!! Deaf talent at its finest, and it was unlike anything I've ever experienced. It really opened my eyes to was musical theatre could be" @sabrina.cagampan

"Time to dance from The Prom, it made me so happy I almost started crying !!" @klaire.on.bway

"Sutton Foster with Throughly Modern Millie! She was so powerful, mesmerizing and an out of this world tap dancer!" @madeleine.knicks

"Best performance, hands down, was the Falsettos revival. Absolutely fabulous and I still rewatch it to this day. My friends are annoyed with me, but hey! Everything will be alright!" @dead.inside.kramer

Twitter

"Great Comet! The energy and fun they bought on that stage is unmatched" @louisironson

"Ring of Keys from Fun Home by Sydney Lucas really stuck with me and inspired me to see the show." @tfitz408

"Patti getting her standing O in 2008!" @trplethreat

"Grand Hotel. Without question." @SamRicchiuti

"Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley standing on that giant stage singing their faces off. No spectacle no flash, just two brilliant artists leaving it all on the stage after their show had closed. Just a brilliant moment I'll never forget." @matthewcondello

Facebook

"Beetlejuice hands down, it was fantastic and hilarious the way they always changed the lyrics to fit the occasion. Alex Brightman always steals the show." Elyse Kuss

"HANDS DOWN- The cast of The Color Purple and the breathtaking Cynthia Erivo" Tracey Chiriboga

"Lisa Howard in It Shoulda Been You!!!!! Amazing performance and amazing show!!!!!" Alexandra Gordan

"Hamilton's "Battle of Yorktown". The fact that it happened the day after the Pulse shooting, and they chose to exclude the guns from the performance and just pantomime them showed great sensitivity toward the LGBTQ community and what they were going through." Heather Cribbs

'"Sugar Daddy" from Hedwig and the Angry Inch!" Vic Galante





