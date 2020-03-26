BWW Update: Australian Artists Entertain During Forced Shutown â€“ List of People And Companies To Follow For Your Theatre World Fix.

**List to be updated as BroadwayWorld Sydney becomes aware of other events **

In addition to James Millar's HOPE. A NEW WORKS DEVELOPMENT INIATIVE, other Australian artists have been entertaining friends and fans with live streaming on various social media platforms as people seek something to do during this period of social distancing and self-isolation. BroadwayWorld Sydney has put together a list of people you may be interested in following including how you can help support artists during this COVID-19 driven downturn.

ÖŽ The Dollar Bin Darlings' https://www.facebook.com/thedollarbindarlings/ Jonny Hawkins has been hosting Doomsday Disco on Twitch.tv/auntyjonny. There is a Pay ID if you are able to chip in something to help support Johnny.

ÖŽ Catherine Alcorn's album A REAL CHARACTER is available on Apple music and you can buy her merchandise as well as follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

ÖŽ Trevor Jones, who used to host Showtune Tuesday amongst other Piano bar offerings around the country has continued with a Nightly Piano bar from his lounge in lockdown in Christchurch New Zealand via his facebook page https://www.facebook.com/trevorjonespiano/ . He also has a YouTube channel you can subscribe to.

ÖŽ Aussie export Nikki Aitken is starting an online interview series Cabaret On The Couch with first guest, another Aussie export Ruben Kaye.

ÖŽ The little red company's The isoLate Late Show hosted by Naomi Price is raising for the Actors and Entertainers Benevolent Fund of Queensland through the COVID19 Performing Arts Professionals Crisis Fund GoFundMe page with Facebook shows.

ÖŽ Sydney Dance Company is offering Virtual Studio dance classes for $28 a week https://www.sydneydancecompany.com/classes/virtual-studio/

ÖŽ The Australian Ballet has an informative blog plus various videos

ÖŽ Sydney Actors Collective has taken their classes online so enrol to learn skills like "How to Audition with Confidence" for experience actors from star of screen and stage Socratis Otto, or take a range of acting courses.

ÖŽ Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra is featuring a 5 @ 5 series every day at 5pm Australian Eastern Standard Time.

ÖŽ Queenie van de Zandt's alter ego Jan Van De Stool is starting up a weekly CORONAVLOG each Friday on Vimeo

ÖŽ YouTube personality and face of The Imperial Hotel's latest advertising campaign , multiple award winner Soula Marie's entertaining cooking show will help you make your time in isolation delicious at Eating With Soula http://www.eatingwithsoula.com/

ÖŽ Griffin Theatre Company https://griffintheatre.com.au/ podcast is available on Spotify, ApplePodcasts and Wooshkaa. You can also support Griffin via https://griffintheatre.com.au/support/

You can also support the Arts Industry through the following links:

https://supportact.org.au/ SUPPORT ACT is supporting music workers impacted by COVID-19

https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/ ACTORS BENEVOLENT FUND is helping NSW Arts industry members with emergency assistance during COVID-19 along with regular assistance to actors and entertainment professionals that find themselves needing critical financial help.

https://vabt.com.au/ While Victorian Actor's Benevolent Trust's website states they are able to support industry members who are experiencing an emergency health crisis but are currently not able to support people who have lot jobs and income as a result of COVID-19

https://abfqld.com.au/ Actors & Entertainers' Benevolent Fund of Queensland Incorporated COVID19 Performing Arts Professionals Crisis Fund GoFundMe page.





