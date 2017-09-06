BWW TV: What's John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID All About? Jason Alexander & Company Explain!

Manhattan Theatre Club will soon present world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, a new play written and directed by Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, beginning previews September 19, 2017 ahead of an October 24, 2017 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

In Providence, Rhode Island, habitually widowed Atalanta (Sherie Rene Scott) pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti (Jason Alexander). Intending to settle her latest husband's affairs, this larger-than-life Greek tightwad quickly becomes a nightmare for her cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Add Barry's impossible Croatian mother (Mary Testa), a dash of current politics and a couple of opportunistic young lovers, and you have in hand a recipe for comic combustion.

This feisty romantic comedy could only come from John Patrick Shanley, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the MTC hits Doubt and Outside Mullingar, and the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Moonstruck.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsal with cast members Jason Alexander, Pico Alexander, Sherie Rene Scott, Mary Testa, and Aimee Carrero below!

