BWW TV: Watch Highlights from THE CHILDREN on Broadway!

The Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children, opens tonight, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica) is directed by James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC) and stars acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winnerFrancesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay (The National Theatre's Stanley).

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatre production of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play is making its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

