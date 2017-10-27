BWW TV: Watch Highlights from M. BUTTERFLY on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. Butterfly, officially opened last night at Broadway's Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street). Check out highlights below!

Directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor and starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard. Broadway newcomer Jin Ha stars in the role of Song Liling, and is joined by Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Garcia Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond, Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award®-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang introduces new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

