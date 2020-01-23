BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of GRAND HORIZONS-Live at 5:45pm!

Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Leigh Silverman, Grand Horizons will officially open on Broadway tonight, January 23 at the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street).

GRAND HORIZONS stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

Tune in tonight at 5:45pm to watch LIVE as Broadway walks the red carpet at the Hayes Theatre!





