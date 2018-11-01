BWW TV: The Skivvies Gotta Get a Gimmick on the Latest Episode of Turning the Tables!

Clieck here to catch up on past episodes of Turning the Tables

Following last year's hit debut season, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a brand new season of Turning the Tables! Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two features a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.

Season two is directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker and music directed by Drew Wutke. It's produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

In this new episode, watch as the Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) get some advice in the audition room about finding a gimmick that will work for them!

Related Articles