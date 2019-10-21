BWW TV: THE LION KING Celebrates 20 Years in London with Lebo M and Drakensberg Boys Choir

The Lion King celebrated 20 years in London's West End on Saturday, October 19.

Legendary South African composer Lebo M treated the audience to an incredible extra performance featuring the Drakensberg Boys Choir. Check out highlights below!

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly rises from the stage. This is The Lion King. A spectacular visual feast, this adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba, and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.





