BWW TV: #SupportingCast- PRETTY WOMAN Production Stage Manager, Thomas Recktenwald

May. 30, 2018  

Status quo seeks the spotlight. Status Go™ shares the stage. As the Official Accounting Services Partner of the Tony Awards, Grant Thornton wants you to join us in recognizing the individuals who work behind the curtain to make others shine bright. Enjoy this series, and then share your #SupportingCast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For every post, Grant Thornton will make a donation to the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League Foundation-empowering the supporting casts of tomorrow. Let's go.

Below, we get the inside scoop on what it's like being a Broadway Production Stage Manager from PRETTY WOMAN's Thomas Recktenwald.

