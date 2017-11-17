BWW TV: Watch Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connell in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Trailer

Nov. 17, 2017  

The Young Vic's highly praised West End production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be broadcast to cinemas around the world on 22 February 2018, marking the fourth collaboration between The Young Vic and National Theatre Live. Watch a trailer for the broadcast below!

The cast includes Sienna Miller (Maggie), Jack O'Connell (Brick), Colm Meaney (Big Daddy), Lisa Palfrey (Big Mama), Hayley Squires (Mae), Brian Gleeson (Gooper), Richard Hansel (Doctor) and Michael J. Shannon (Reverend). Set designs are by Magda Williwith costumes by Alice Babidge, lighting by Jon Clark, music by Jed Kurzel and sound design by Gareth Fry.

The truth hurts. On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy's birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage. With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real - and which will win out?

Details of all NTLive screenings can be found at http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/

Click Here to Watch the Video!


