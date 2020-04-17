BWW TV: Preview BroadwayWorld's Online Classes and Sign-Up Now to Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing!

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre are joining forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

Over the 10 weeks of classes, you'll study singing, acting and dance techniques, taught by an all-star IAMT faculty - all from your home computer or mobile device. It's the best and most cost-effective way to prepare for school, hone your skills and get tips and knowledge from teachers who are actually IN the industry. There will be several live-streamed events where you can ask questions directly to IAMT faculty along with opportunities to submit videos of yourself performing to receive direct and specific feedback.

IAMT is the #1 post-secondary, two-year professional training program in New York City. We are looking to work with students who have the passion and desire to pursue a career in musical theatre. We believe in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in you, while refining your unexplored potential. The Institute for American Musical Theatre, after only 3.5 years, has 2 students in Broadway shows, 7 National Tours, 3 off-Broadway shows and dozens or regional engagements! We have workshopped three brand new musicals by Tony award winners and established writing teams with dozens more to come! That, in addition to our unprecedented access to the industry, is why IAMT is becoming known simply as "Broadway's School". Join us and come learn from our amazing all professional faculty!

Preview the classes below and click here to sign up today!





