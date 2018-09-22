BWW TV: Meet Arnold! TORCH SONG Company Gets Ready for Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on TORCH SONG

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will begin previews Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at Broadway's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award®winner Mercedes Ruehl. Previews for this limited engagement will begin Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl will be the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stage production: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

