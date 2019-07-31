BWW TV: Looking Back at PRINCE OF BROADWAY's Opening Night

As the theatre community mourns the loss of the legendary producer and director Harold Prince, we're looking back at the opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, which celebrated his career spanning seven decades. Check out the video to see Hal alongside the show's stars Tony Yazbeck, Brandon Uranowitz, Emily Skinner, Chuck Cooper, and more on the special night.

Prince of Broadway opened on August 24, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and closed on October 29, 2017 after its limited run. This thrilling night of theatre included fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

The show featured a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (Chicago), co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), direction by Prince himself, and original songs by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County).

The cast of Prince of Broadway featured Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).





