Video: Watch a Trailer For THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTED BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENE

Performances run Wednesday 19th June – Saturday 13th July 2024.

By: May. 02, 2024
An all new trailer has been released for Daniel York Loh's The Dao of Unrepresentative British Chinese Experience.  Performances run Wednesday 19th June – Saturday 13th July 2024. Check out the video here!

This punk, rock and rap riff on what  path you choose, which identity politics you embrace, or whether it’s easier to be a butterfly  dreaming of being ‘Chinese’ is an original piece of gig theatre exploring race politics, mental  health and personal testimony.  

Based on Daniel’s own experiences, The Dao of Unrepresentative British Chinese Experience challenges the British Chinese stereotype of ‘model minority’; the quiet, high-achieving, polite  and invisible individual. Through a blend of disruptive music, multimedia and a range of  performance forms, Daniel and collaborator An-Ting 安婷 take us on a hilarious but touching  journey through his struggles with drug addiction and journey into recovery, art and ‘activism’. 

Semi-autobiographical, free-form and explosive, Daniel York Loh’s work is an exploration of race  and identity politics, addiction, mental health, as well as personal and social history. It  incorporates aspects of ancient Chinese philosophy as well as music written by An-Ting 安婷 and performed live by the cast, with an astonishing range of genres including punk, pop,  psychedelia, electronica rap, and acid rock. 


 


