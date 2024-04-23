Actor Terry Carter Passes Away at 95

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Terry Carter has passed away.

Carter appeared in three Broadway productions in the 1950's and early 1960's. His Broadway debut was in Mrs. Patterson, where he starred alongside Eartha Kitt.

In 1955, he joined the revival of the musical Finian's Rainbow, which was directed by Oscar Hammerstein's son, William. His final Broadway appearance was in the musical Kwamina, where he performed opposite Sally Ann Howes.

After working as a TV news anchor in Boston, Carter returned to acting, appearing in a TV movie called Company of Killers, before regular appearances on the television shows McCloud and Battlestar Galactica.

In 1988, Carter produced and directed A Duke Named Ellington, a PBS special about the life of the jazz musician.