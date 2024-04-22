Actress and Writer Meg Bennett Passes Away at 75

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress and writer Meg Bennett has passed away.

Bennett served as the character of Marty Maraschino for two years in the original Broadway production of Grease. Before working on Broadway, she appeared Off-Broadway in Godspell.

After moving her career to Los Angeles, Bennett was cast in a recurring role in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. In addition to starring, Bennett also served as a writer on that show and others including The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and Sunset Beach.

She returned to the New York stage in 2011 in a production of You've Got Hate Mail.